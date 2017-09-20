Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 20, 2017
1. RIHANNA
Rihanna is back at it again with the ultra-feminine looks—this time with a super-frou frou mini dress. The singer owned her look at the launch party for FENTY Beauty, teaming her lilac dress with a matching shawl, glimmering Chopard and Anabela Chan jewelry, and a pair of custom snake heels by René Caovilla.
-
September 20, 2017
2. Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra attended the Goalkeepers Global Goals Awards to honor the United Nations’ Global Goals, wearing a stunning white gown with statement sleeves. Chopra styled her look with a pair of peep-toe heels and drop earrings.
-
September 20, 2017
3. oLIVIA MUNN
Olivia Munn visited The Daily Show in this all blue everything look: a silk blouse layered under a crisp suit jacket, a pair of high rise trousers, and classic suede pumps.
-
September 20, 2017
4. ADRIANA LIMA
We’re in love with Adriana Lima’s look for the American Beauty Star premiere: a white off-the-shoulder wrap dress from alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet and a pair of strappy metallic heels.
-
September 20, 2017
5. EMMA STONE
Despite the rain, Emma Stone was as chic as ever heading to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The actress paired her pink and black dress with strappy heels and a classic menswear-inspired coat.
September 20, 20171 of 5
RIHANNA
Rihanna is back at it again with the ultra-feminine looks—this time with a super-frou frou mini dress. The singer owned her look at the launch party for FENTY Beauty, teaming her lilac dress with a matching shawl, glimmering Chopard and Anabela Chan jewelry, and a pair of custom snake heels by René Caovilla.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM