Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 19, 2017
1. Kirsten Dunst
Kirsten Dunst made flowers fashun when she arrived at the premiere of Woodstock, wearing a literal stole of Baby’s Breath around her arms. Dunst kept the ethereal theme going strong with a sheer lace dress featuring floral motifs and a pair of strappy heels.
-
September 19, 2017
2. Halle Berry
Halle Berry turned heads at the Kingsman: The Golden Circle premiere, donning a breath-taking sheer dress with velvet floral motifs. A pair of satin heels and Joelle jewelry finished the look.
-
September 19, 2017
3. Jenna Dewan Tatum
Jenna Dewan Tatum brought the drama to the Kingsman: The Golden Circle red carpet. Dewan Tatum owned it in this stunning floor-length gown with a structural bodice. A pair of diamond Chopard earrings topped off the winning look.
-
September 19, 2017
4. Jourdan Dunn
We’re in love with Jourdan Dunn’s sweet and sexy night out look. The supermodel wore a breezy slip dress (complete with a sky-high slit and charming feather detail), a blush coat, and metallic strappy heels for that added touch of glimmer.
-
September 19, 2017
5. Lucy Liu
Lucy Liu had jaws dropping at The American Theatre Wing’s Centennial Gala in this lilac feather and tulle gown with grand tiers and metallic detailing. Liu kept the jewelry simple, opting for just a glimmering bracelet and drop earrings. A silver clutch completed the look.
