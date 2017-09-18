Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 18, 2017
1. Zendaya
Zendaya attended the 6th Annual Women Making History Awards in the chicest co-ord by Christian Siriano. The actress ensemble featured a striped top with voluminous sleeves and bold cutouts paired with matching wide leg trousers. A pair of delicate drop earrings was all she needed to complete the winning look.
-
September 18, 2017
2. Rihanna
We’re in love with Rihanna’s all pink everything night out look. The singer channeled her ultra-femme side when she stepped out in this sateen ensemble, featuring a cutout (for optimal tattoo showcasing, that is) and a billowing silhouette. Rihanna accessorized with layers of Chopard jewelry, a fuzzy pink bag, and matching pink sandals.
-
September 18, 2017
3. Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra gave us major brunch outfit inspo in this look: a strapless dress with subtle deconstructed detailing, teamed with an ultra-flatting coral belt and matching heels.
-
September 18, 2017
4. Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo hit the London Fashion Week scene in an ultra-chic look. The style star donned a flowing orange dress with a matching slip layered underneath and black ankle booties.
-
September 18, 2017
5. Kiernan Shipka
Kiernan Shipka showed us how to dress up a crop top when she arrived at the Variety Nominees Party presented by Halo Top, wearing a strapless daisy crop top with a colorful high waisted skirt. The actress skipped out on jewelry, accessorizing with just a pair of simple black heels.
September 18, 20171 of 5
Zendaya
Zendaya attended the 6th Annual Women Making History Awards in the chicest co-ord by Christian Siriano. The actress ensemble featured a striped top with voluminous sleeves and bold cutouts paired with matching wide leg trousers. A pair of delicate drop earrings was all she needed to complete the winning look.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM