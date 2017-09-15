Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 15, 2017
1. emily ratajkowski
We can’t get over Emily Ratajkowski at Rihanna’s 3rd Annual Diamond Ball, wearing an ultra-sexy gown with a swooping neckline and gold button detailing. The model styled the dress to perfection with an elegant drawstring pouch (shop a similar style here), classic black heels, and not one but two gold and diamond cuffs by David Webb Jewels.
September 15, 2017
2. Rihanna
Rihanna stole the show at her 3rd Annual Diamond Ball benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation. The singer wore a high-low tuxedo-inspired gown, complete with a flowing train and satin bustier; layers of Chopard jewelry, black sheer tights, and sparkling strappy heels.
September 15, 2017
3. VICTORIA JUSTICE
Victoria Justice managed to make khakis chic when she stepped out in New York City, wearing an extra baggy pair by I.AM.GIA. ($88; iamgia.com) with an abstract white crop top, matching white pumps (look closer, the ankle straps are wrapped around the pants), silver hoop earrings, and round sunnies.
September 15, 2017
4. Zoë Kravitz
Summer’s not over, according to Zoë Kravitz. The actress was seen in NYC, sporting a technicolor babydoll dress with eye-catching accessories: green satin Manolos, a mustard hued bag, and baby pink sunnies.
September 15, 2017
5. tessa thompson
Tessa Thompson attended Audi’s celebration for Sunday’s 69th Emmys in a jaw-dropping look. The Thor: Ragnarok star stunned in a glimmering metallic gown, matching silver heels, asymmetrical earrings by Irene Neuwirth, and a black clutch.
