Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 14, 2017
1. Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid gave us her best version of the athleisure trend when she stepped out in New York City, wearing gray track pants with (trend alert) square toe heels. The model styled her look with a body-skimming turtleneck, a mini cross-body bag, oversized hoops, and tiny sunglasses.
September 14, 2017
2. Victoria Justice
Victoria Justice attended the Marchesa runway show at New York Fashion Week, wearing an ultra-feminine mini dress with billowing sleeves and a tiered skirt. The actress styled her look with hoop earrings, blush velvet booties, and a vampy lip.
September 14, 2017
3. EMILY RATAJKOWSKI
We’re in love with Emily Ratajkowski’s look for the Marc Jacobs runway show. The model dressed up her gray skinnies with a ruffled top and eye-catching accessories: a leopard belt, bright red heels, a tasseled clutch, and retro cat-eye sunglasses.
September 14, 2017
4. BELLA HADID
Bella Hadid = a true lady in red in this look. The model paired her co-ord (sans top, by the way) with some seriously cool sneakers, a leopard print bag, and retro sunnies.
September 14, 2017
5. JENNIFER LAWRENCE
Jennifer Lawrence stunned at the premiere of her latest film Mother! in New York City. The star donned a tulle gown worthy of a fairytale princess and opted out of jewelry, going for flowers in her hair instead.
