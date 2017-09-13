Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 13, 2017
1. EMMA ROBERTS
Emma Roberts attended the Coach Spring 2018 fashion show in a truly stunning look: a sheer Coach dress with glittery embroidered star motifs and delicate lace contrast trim. Roberts kept the look simple, layering a black bodysuit underneath and accessorizing with black heels and a delicate silver watch.
-
September 13, 2017
2. ELSA HOSK
Elsa Hosk attended the 2017 Unitas Gala in a jaw-dropping look. The Victoria’s Secret Angel wore a plunging gown with a sky-high slit, ruffled detailing, and a gem encrusted belt. She topped off the look with a pair of gold strappy heels and hoop earrings to match.
-
September 13, 2017
3. Sara Sampaio
Sara Sampaio gave us major street style inspiration when she stepped out for New York Fashion Week, wearing an all purple everything look. The VS Angel wore her bra as a layering piece under an open silk blouse, paired with a leather miniskirt, thigh high boots, and a mini cross-body bag.
-
September 13, 2017
4. SELENA GOMEZ
Selena Gomez tapped into the ‘70s trend at the Coach runway show, rocking a perfectly tailored brown leather jacket, bedazzled jeans, and chunky black boots we’re sure to be the It item this fall.
-
September 13, 2017
5. DIANE KRUGER
We’re loving Diane Kruger’s futuristic look for the In the Fade premiere at the Toronto Film Festival. Kruger owned the daring dress—complete with a mega cutout and a thigh high slit—and styled it with matching metallic heels and a hard case clutch.
