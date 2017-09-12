Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 12, 2017
1. OLIVIA CULPO
Olivia Culpo knows how to do New York Fashion Week right. The style star stepped out in an all leather look by Tod's, pairing a red button down (note: with the collar popped) with a pair of ultra-high waisted trousers and camel boots to match. A red clutch and metal framed opticals pulled the look together.
-
September 12, 2017
2. Aimee Song
Aimee Song also wore an elevated look at New York Fashion Week. The style blogger femmed up her boxy suit by going for one rendered in Millennial pink. A pair of off duty sneakers by A.L.C. x Nike Cortez, a neutral handbag, and rounded sunnies completed the look.
-
September 12, 2017
3. Sarah Snyder
Sarah Snyder attended the Anna Sui fashion show, embracing one of fall’s major trends: maximalism. Snyder’s minidress featured tiered velvet detailing and a colorful print. A pair of high top sneakers kept the look low-key.
-
September 12, 2017
4. Shanina Shaik
Shanina Shaik attended the Zimmermann fashion show, looking like an absolute daydream. The model wore an off-the-shoulder dress with lace frills, leather wrap-up sandals, and a polished top handle handbag.
-
September 12, 2017
5. Victoria Justice
Victoria Justice stepped out in New York City in this stunning all white everything look. The actress styled her long sleeve off-the-shoulder dress with ankle strap pumps, layers of gold jewelry, and a turquoise clutch for a pop of color.
