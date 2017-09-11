Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 11, 2017
1. KAIA GERBER
Hello, we might be freaking out just a little bit (or, like, A LOT) over Kaia Gerber’s look at the Daily Front Row’s Fashion Media Awards. Cindy Crawford’s supermodel-in-the-making daughter stunned in a frilly white mini with sheer detailing and a charming button up collar. Layers of edgy silver jewelry and supermodel-worthy heels topped off the look.
September 11, 2017
2. OLIVIA CULPO
Olivia Culpo showed us how NYFW street style is done in this ultra-chic moto look: a voluminous leather jacket paired with a patch-adorned miniskirt by Ulyana Sergeenko, slouchy thigh-high leather boots by Saint Laurent, and tiny of-the-moment sunglasses by Roberi and Fraud.
September 11, 2017
3. JAIME KING
Jaime King sat front row at the Self-Portrait spring/summer 2018 runway show, wearing the chicest velvet number with peek a boo cutouts and a sweetheart neckline. King kept it the look elevated with a pair of edgy pumps, a metal chain handbag, and jewelry to match.
September 11, 2017
4. NICKI MINAJ
Nicki Minaj stepped out during New York Fashion Week looking like a true royal in her showstopping princess gown by Oscar de la Renta heavily adorned with rainbow floral appliqué. Leave it to the singer to completely own the look with her layers of glamorous bracelets and jaw-dropping diamond necklace.
September 11, 2017
5. Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence never fails to stun. While at the 2017 Toronto Film Festival for her film Mother!, the Academy Award-winning actress paired a summery crop top with matching wide-leg trousers by Sally LaPointe. A dainty necklace and a gleaming bracelet completed the look.
