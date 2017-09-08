Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 8, 2017
1. Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner brought back supermodeldom when she stepped out during New York Fashion Week, wearing a glimmering yellow minidress by August Getty Atelier. The model kept it simple and sexy with metallic jewelry and strappy heels to match.
-
September 8, 2017
2. VICTORIA JUSTICE
Victoria Justice was a true stunner at the 2017 ARD Foundation ‘A Brazilian Night’ at the Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City. The actress and singer’s shimmering gown featured a plunging neckline and a semi sheer skirt which showed off her classic strappy heels. High-shine silver jewelry completed the look.
-
September 8, 2017
3. EMMA ROBERTS
Emma Roberts attended the Refinery29 3rd Annual 29Rooms: Turn It Into Art event, wearing the chicest off-the-shoulder top with feminine frills. She paired the top with faded mom jeans, peach velvet sandals, and a whimsical book clutch.
-
September 8, 2017
4. MAGGIE GYLLENHAAL
We’re in love with Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Deuce premiere look: a matching three-piece set (complete with a baby crop top) styled to perfection with copper velvet pumps and gold hoop earrings.
-
September 8, 2017
5. KATE MOSS
Kate Moss confirmed velvet as a major fall trend this year when she stepped out in this plush mini. The iconic model teamed her off-the-shoulder dress with a pair of paparazzi-blocking sunglasses and classic black pumps (shop a similar style here).
September 8, 20171 of 5
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner brought back supermodeldom when she stepped out during New York Fashion Week, wearing a glimmering yellow minidress by August Getty Atelier. The model kept it simple and sexy with metallic jewelry and strappy heels to match.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM