September 6, 2017
1. GIGI HADID
Gigi Hadid schooled us in what to wear during the in between temperatures when she stepped out in New York City, wearing a fall-friendly outfit. The model donned a pair of light wash cropped flares, a ‘90s nostalgic tank top, a light knit sweater, a micro cross-body bag, mirrored Adam Selman x Le Specs sunglasses, and plush heels.
September 6, 2017
2. JENNIFER LAWRENCE
Jennifer Lawrence was your very own goth princess at the 74th Venice Film Festival, wearing a dark tulle and floral appliqué gown and shimmering Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
September 6, 2017
3. STELLA MAXWELL
Stella Maxwell also attended the Venice Film Festival in a jaw-dropping look. The model went old Hollywood glamor with a blush satin dress with a sky high slit, Pasquale Bruni jewelry, and strappy heels.
September 6, 2017
4. WINNIE HARLOW
We’re loving Winnie Harlow’s night out look. The model got dressed up in a mixed media minidress. She completed the look with metallic sandals and a silver clutch to match.
September 6, 2017
5. POPPY DELEVINGNE
Poppy Delevingne took a risk at the Venice Film Festival, and it totally worked. Delevingne wore a sheer gown complete with star motifs and black frills galore. A simple black clutch was all she needed to complete the look.
