Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 5, 2017
1. KIRSTEN DUNST
Let Kirsten Dunst school us on how to make a sheer ensemble unquestionably chic. While at the 74th Venice Film Festival, Dunst donned a black floral jumpsuit (or two piece?) with frills galore. She completed the showstopping look with a pair of strappy pointed toe pumps.
-
September 5, 2017
2. Victoria Beckham
The ‘70s trend is here to stay as proven by the one and only Victoria Beckham. While promoting her collaboration with Estee Lauder, the style icon kept it cool in a rich suede ensemble with contrast stitching. A pair of minimalist leather sandals completed the look.
-
September 5, 2017
3. CHARLOTTE LE BON
Canadian actress Charlotte Le Bon attended the screening of The Promise in an ultra-chic white suit complete with a contrasting black belt. She styled the look to perfection with just a pair of classic black pumps.
-
September 5, 2017
4. JENNIFER LAWRENCE
Jennifer Lawrence also attended the Venice Film Festival in a jaw-dropping look. The award-winning actress wore a romantic plunging lace gown, ultra-feminine ankle-strap heels, and delicate jewelry.
-
September 5, 2017
5. SELENA GOMEZ
We’re loving Selena Gomez’s off-duty look: an all white athleisure ensemble complete with eye-catching accessories, such as her Selena Gomez x Coach bag and round sunglasses.
