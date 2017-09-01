Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 1, 2017
1. Amal Clooney
Amal Clooney owned date night, thanks to an Ermanno Scervino dress straight off of the runway. Sparkly earrings and two-toned pumps added the finishing touches to another flawless look from Mrs. Clooney.
-
September 1, 2017
2. Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth always gets it right, and her Miu Miu dress, embellished pumps, and pearl jewels were another example of her impeccable style.
-
September 1, 2017
3. Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried served up dark, romantic glam on the Venice Film Festival’s red carpet. Her Alexander McQueen dress, Chopard jewelry, and strappy heels were made for a winning combination.
-
September 1, 2017
4. Laura Harrier
Laura Harrier lit up the scene, wearing a fun, yet elegant Miu Miu Resort ’18 dress with dainty navy flats.
-
September 1, 2017
5. Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez played with a couple of trends, combining a logo T-shirt by Guess, two-toned fur jacket, leather shorts, and sky-high combat boots.
