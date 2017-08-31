Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 31, 2017
1. ELLE FANNING
August 31, 2017
2. VICTORIA BECKHAM
Victoria Beckham blessed us with a rare T-shirt moment, and it was everything we hopes for. The 43-year-old designer showed us how to dress up the wardrobe staple with sky blue trousers (shop a similar style here) and luxe leather bag.
August 31, 2017
3. JESSICA ALBA
Jessica Alba continued her maternity style parade in a neutral outfit with an eye-catching duster. A timeless leather bag, black sunglasses, and backless mules completed her polished look.
August 31, 2017
4. ZOE KRAVITZ
Zoë Kravitz showed off her cool-girl style by opting for a double denim look with a retro-inspired vest and hip mom jeans. Her Nike sneakers, crossbody bag, and cat-eye sunglasses kept the vintage theme going.
August 31, 2017
5. KRISTEN STEWART
Kristen Stewart stuck to her casual vibes for a MOMA screening. We love the contrast her white jeans, T-shirt, and socks give next to her black jacket, belt, and shoes.
ELLE FANNING
Elle Fanning gave us a lesson in mixing prints with a pajama-inspired look from Miu Miu's Resort 2018 collection. Her fun heels aren't available for purchase just yet, but you can get into the gingham print with these look-alikes below.
