Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 30, 2017
1. REESE WITHERSPOON
Reese Witherspoon was an absolute standout while at the premiere of her latest film Home Again. The Academy Award-winning actress stunned as a lady in red, wearing a body skimming Roland Mouret dress with black contrast straps. A pair of strappy heels and glimmering jewelry topped off the look.
-
August 30, 2017
2. ALESSANDRA AMBROSIO
Of course Alessandra Ambrosio would still look phenomenal walking in the rain—and she wore an ultra-chic outfit doing it. The Victoria’s Secret Angel rocked a Rolling Stones band tee with flared track pants, white stilettos, and a white Tod's cross-body to match.
-
August 30, 2017
3. Victoria Beckham
There’s a high change Victoria Beckham woke up like this, looking as chic and fabulous as ever. Beckham rocked her extra slouchy pajama-inspired set with glamorous oversized sunglasses and a camel coat.
-
August 30, 2017
4. KRISTEN WIIG
We’re in love with Kristen Wiig’s red carpet look at the 74th Venice Film Festival, wearing a summery dress with scalloped sleeves and hem. Wiig upped the ante on her look with a pair of crystal-encrusted sandals and modern drop earrings.
-
August 30, 2017
5. TAYLOR HILL
VS Angel Taylor Hill showed us how to edge up a summery white dress when she stepped out in New York City, teaming the dress with chunky black combats and matching corset belt.
