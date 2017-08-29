Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 29, 2017
1. ELSA HOSK
Elsa Hosk showed us how to tone down a leopard statement jacket when she attended the fitting for this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. The VS Angel paired her voluminous sleeved denim jacket with a denim miniskirt and black accessories: Dior slingbacks, a leather shoulder bag, and the sunglasses of the moment by Adam Selman x Le Specs.
August 29, 2017
2. GIGI HADID
Newly confirmed VS Fashion Show model Gigi Hadid never fails to impress with her street style. Hadid kept it fairly monochromatic with a summery crochet top, ultra-high rise trousers, satin slides, and delicate gold jewelry.
August 29, 2017
3. CANDICE SWANEPOEL
VS Angel Candice Swanepoel showed off her mile long legs in a white shirtdress cinched in with a corset belt. She kept the rest of the look simple, accessorizing with grey lace-up heels and a matching studded handbag.
August 29, 2017
4. STELLA MAXWELL
From taking notes from Stella Maxwell on how to make a moto jacket work for the summer. The VS Angel paired hers with a crop top and raw hem cutoffs. A pair of studded ankle boots and a silver choker necklace kept the look up to theme.
August 29, 2017
5. BELLA HADID
Bella Hadid showed us her take on the light denim miniskirt when she stepped out in New York City. She styled her Grlfrnd skirt ($158; revolve.com) with a blush bodysuit, matching heels, bold gold jewelry, retro sunglasses, and a Chanel denim backpack.
