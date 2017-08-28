Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 28, 2017
1. Olivia Munn
Excuse us while we freak out over Olivia Munn in Nicolas Jebran at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards. The actress’s eye-catching mini dress came complete with whimsical embellishments and super-sexy sheer detailing. Munn wore minimal jewelry, balancing the heavily embellished dress with just a pair of silver strappy heels.
August 28, 2017
2. Hailee Steinfeld
We’re in love with Hailee Steinfeld’s flirty mini by Atelier Versace at the, featuring waves of pleats and tiny glimmering crystals. The Hollywood darling completed her VMAs look with shimmering Tiffany & Co jewelry and perfectly matching metallic heels.
August 28, 2017
3. Hailey Baldwin
Hailey Baldwin was nearly naked at the VMAs in a crystal Zuhair Murad jumpsuit, and we’re obsessed. The model styled her look with a dazzling APM Monaco choker necklace, Jennifer Fisher hoop earrings, and satin pumps.
August 28, 2017
4. Lorde
We're taking notes from Lorde's VMAs look. She wore a showstopping Monique Lhuillier gown with an opulently feathered skirt and a pared-down bodice, going completely sans jewelry to let the dress be the focal point.
August 28, 2017
5. Paris Jackson
Paris Jackson was the ultimate cool girl at the VMAs, wearing a sheer Christian Dior ensemble with logo-bearing underpinnings. Jackson accessorised the look with metallic jewelry by Stephen Webster and simple strappy heels.
