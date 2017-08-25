Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 25, 2017
1. SELENA GOMEZ
Selena Gomez is really out there just wearing a unicorn sweater. The superstar gave us major street style inspo by pairing her pastel sweater with wide leg trousers, classic black pumps, and eye-catching accessories. Consider us into it.
-
August 25, 2017
2. ALESSANDRA AMBROSIO
Alessandra Ambrosio wore the co-ord of our absolute dreams. The Victoria’s Secret Angel embraced the last bits of summer by pairing the breezy DHELA ensemble with layers of delicate jewelry and a neutral cross-body bag.
-
August 25, 2017
3. HAILEY BALDWIN
Hailey Baldwin = moto Barbie. The model amped up her night out look with a boxy, oversized leather jacket and a matching slip dress. A pair of on-trend sock boots and layers of black and silver jewelry edged up the pink ensemble.
-
August 25, 2017
4. Emily Ratajkowski
We’re loving Emily Ratajkowski’s off-duty look: athleisure-inspired trousers paired with a cropped long-sleeve and checked shoes. Oversized hoops, vintage-inspired sunnies, and a red leather backpack topped off the look.
-
August 25, 2017
5. MINDY KALING
Mindy Kaling attended the The Mindy Project: 6 Seasons of Style in the chicest floral dress styled to perfection with matching mary jane heels and a pink cross-body bag.
