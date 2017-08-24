Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 24, 2017
1. KENDALL JENNER
Kendall Jenner is back at it again with the dad sneakers, except this time she’s paired it with a flirty minidress. The model donned a body-skimming polka dot dress with delicate accessories: her go-to Matrix-worthy narrow sunglasses, a gold charm necklace, and earrings to match.
-
August 24, 2017
2. KELSEA BALLERINI
We’re so in love with Kelsea Ballerini’s red-hot look at the 11th Annual ACM Honors. The country singer stunned in a plunging red dress with floral embroidery and a sky-high slit. Glimmering jewelry and a pair of strappy red heels topped off the look.
-
August 24, 2017
3. KATE UPTON
We’re taking notes on Kate Upton’s airport look. The model kept it cozy in a glittery rainbow sweater. She styled the knit with basic black skinnies, lace-up heels (shop a similar style here), a ‘90s-inspired choker, a mini Celine bag, and paparazzi-blocking sunglasses.
-
August 24, 2017
4. BROOKLYN DECKER
Brooklyn Decker attended the Champion Equality, Make It Your Business panel in celebration of Women’s Equality Day. The model showed us her baby bump in the chicest LWD. She finished the look with a pair of gold metallic heels and hoop earrings to match.
-
August 24, 2017
5. KATE MARA
Kate Mara stepped out in the chicest off-duty outfit: breezy soft trousers teamed with a simple white tee and a light bomber jacket by Elizabeth and James ($495; net-a-porter.com). A no-fuss crossbody bag, neutral toned shades, and comfy espadrilles topped it off.
August 24, 20171 of 5
KENDALL JENNER
Kendall Jenner is back at it again with the dad sneakers, except this time she’s paired it with a flirty minidress. The model donned a body-skimming polka dot dress with delicate accessories: her go-to Matrix-worthy narrow sunglasses, a gold charm necklace, and earrings to match.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM