Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 23, 2017
1. VICTORIA JUSTICE
We can’t get over Victoria Justice in this flirty ensemble: a plunging Milly mini dress with all over fringe and an ultra-flattering waist tie, gold drop earrings, bold black rings, classic pumps rendered in alternative satin, and (yes) gold anklets.
-
August 23, 2017
2. JESSICA SZOHR
Jessica Szohr tapped into one of fall’s biggest trends: maximalism. The actress and Gossip Girl alum wore a voluminous mini dress rendered in various prints and featuring architectural sleeves. She styled the look to perfection with blue velvet sandals and delicate gold jewelry.
-
August 23, 2017
3. JULIANNE HOUGH
Julianne Hough wore the perfect fall-ready dress by Jenny Packahm: a copper satin A-line dress with long sleeves, a modest neckline, and allover whimsical floral appliqué. Hough kept it elegant and fun with gold jewelry and a (literally) statement-making clutch.
-
August 23, 2017
4. KAT GRAHAM
Kat Graham made a strong case for rainbow disco when she stepped out in this shimmering sequined gown. A pair of sky-high platform sandals was all she needed to finish the super-chic look.
-
August 23, 2017
5. Niatia 'Lil Mama' Jessica Kirkland
Niatia ‘Lil Mama’ Jessica Kirkland brought on the glamor in this gorgeous, semi-sheer gown with a plunging neckline and sky-high slit. The “Lipgloss” singer kept the accessories simple with just a pair of metallic strappy sandals and drop earrings.
August 23, 20171 of 5
VICTORIA JUSTICE
We can’t get over Victoria Justice in this flirty ensemble: a plunging Milly mini dress with all over fringe and an ultra-flattering waist tie, gold drop earrings, bold black rings, classic pumps rendered in alternative satin, and (yes) gold anklets.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM