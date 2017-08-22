Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 22, 2017
1. ANNA KENDRICK
Anna Kendrick stepped out in New York City, wearing the chicest little black dress by Tanya Taylor. The flirty number featured a clean silhouette and colorful ribbon detailing on the sides. She kept the look simple and sweet with just a pair of chunky platform sandals.
August 22, 2017
2. MARIA BORGES
Maria Borges attended callbacks for the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, wearing this summery ensemble: a printed, cold-shoulder romper teamed with eye-catching accessories, such as orange stilettos, a colorful choker necklace, and seriously oversized sunglasses.
August 22, 2017
3. RACHEL PLATTEN
Rachel Platten turned heads when she stepped out in this satin ensemble: a flowing duster coat paired with matching trousers, a mini crop top, and white lace-up shoes.
August 22, 2017
4. FLAVIA LUCINI
Model Flavia Lucini also attended callbacks for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, arriving in a plunging striped jumpsuit, cool gray sandals, and a mini leather bag.
August 22, 2017
5. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS
Tracee Ellis Ross caught onto the maximalist trend for the Television Academy’s Performers Peer Group Celebration, wearing an opulently embroidered duster coat with high trousers and a simple white tee. A pair of strappy pumps, gold hoop earrings, and a little black clutch finished the look.
