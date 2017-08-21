Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 21, 2017
1. reese witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon stunned at the screening for her latest film Home Again in a gold gilded asymmetrical dress by Isabel Marant ($1,850; bergdorfgoodman.com). She kept it ultra-femme by going for a pair of strappy black Louboutins with ruffled detailing and glimmering jewelry by Irene Neuwirth for that added touch of glam.
-
August 21, 2017
2. MADDIE ZIEGLER
Maddie Ziegler attended the premiere of Leap! in an ultra-chic velvet mini, featuring a high neck collar and voluminous sleeves. A pair of heeled leather booties added a touch of edge to the winning look.
-
August 21, 2017
3. ANNA KENDRICK
Anna Kendrick attended the signing of her book Scrappy Little Nobody in the chicest pajama set (yes, really). The actress and now published author dressed up her look with a pair of sky-high green pumps and a mini ultra-luxe bag with heavy metal details.
-
August 21, 2017
4. CARLY RAE JEPSEN
Carly Rae Jepsen also attended the premiere of Leap! in a stunning sequin-embroidered gown with sheer detailing and a fringe neck tie. The musician kept up the glamor by accessorizing with a sparkling clutch.
-
August 21, 2017
5. JORDANA BREWSTER
Jordana Brewster successfully mixed prints for her night out look, sporting a summer-approved midi dress with a pair of chunky platform sandals rendered in bold stripes. A neutral clutch and metallic jewelry helped balance the look.
