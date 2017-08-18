Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 18, 2017
1. Olivia Culpo
We’re taking notes on Olivia Culpo’s alternative layering. While celebrating her design collaboration with PRETTYLITTLETHING, Culpo dressed up a white shirt dress with a leather mini skirt from her soon to be released collection on top. A metal ring handbag, layers of gold jewelry, and edgy peep toe booties topped off the bold look.
-
August 18, 2017
2. MARGARET QUALLEY
Margaret Qualley attended the premiere of Netflix’s Death Note, wearing a rainbow bright Christian Dior gown. The actress’s whimsical ensemble featured a semi-sheer bodice and intricate embroidery. A pair of metallic strappy sandals by Malone Souliers was all she needed to complete the look.
-
August 18, 2017
3. ELLIE GOULDING
Ellie Goulding showed us how to style a leather mini skirt for the summer when she stepped out in London, pairing hers with a crisp white button down with voluminous sleeves (shop a similar style here). The singer completed the look with velvet heels and an assortment of metallic rings.
-
August 18, 2017
4. OLIVIA JADE
Olivia Jade tapped into the PJ trend when she arrived at the PRETTYLITTLETHING x Olivia Culpo event. The influencer wore a striped pajama-inspired suit layered over a simple crop top and styled with metallic gold heels and handbag.
-
August 18, 2017
5. BETHENNY FRANKEL
Bethenny Frankel attended the B Floral Cocktail Hour in a Hamptons-ready look: a white cutout dress with a semi-sheer skirt, nude heels, and a simple metallic bangle.
August 18, 20171 of 5
Olivia Culpo
We’re taking notes on Olivia Culpo’s alternative layering. While celebrating her design collaboration with PRETTYLITTLETHING, Culpo dressed up a white shirt dress with a leather mini skirt from her soon to be released collection on top. A metal ring handbag, layers of gold jewelry, and edgy peep toe booties topped off the bold look.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM