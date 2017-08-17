Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 17, 2017
1. KATIE HOLMES
Athleisure is alive and well as demonstrated by Katie Holmes while out in New York City. Holmes opted for a printed track suit in a neutral hue, a white leather shoulder bag by Tod's, and off-duty Gucci sneakers.
August 17, 2017
2. LIU WEN
Liu Wen gave us major style inspo when she attended the release of Gabrielle Chanel Perfume in Beijing, wearing a flirty mini skirt and t-shirt combo. A pair of knee-high gladiator sandals and a rocket ship handbag completed the look.
August 17, 2017
3. CHANTAL MONAGHAN
Chantal Monaghan wowed at the Myer Spring Social event in Australia, wearing an ultra-chic striped mini skirt with floor-grazing fringe, a cold shoulder top, and summer sandals.
August 17, 2017
4. HANNAH MURRAY
Hannah Murray attended the european premiere of Detroit, stunning in a plunging, floral ensemble. The Game of Thrones star went sans accessories, wearing just a pair of high shine stilettos.
August 17, 2017
5. JODI ANASTA
Jodi Anasta made the case for the more is more mentality when she stepped out in this printed ensemble: a striped off-the-shoulder crop top with an extra long frill down the front, coordinating high rise trousers with floral motifs, classic black pumps, and an eye-catching red bag.
