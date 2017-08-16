Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 16, 2017
1. KENDALL JENNER
Count on Kendall Jenner to turn the least fashionable item into something utterly chic. For a night out, the model reintroduced a white undershirt as the next basic must-have by pairing it with raw hem denim and white accessories: a silver metal belt, a metal chain shoulder bag, and a pair of of-the-moment white booties by Kurt Geiger.
August 16, 2017
2. ALESSANDRA AMBROSIO
We’re taking notes on Alessandra Ambrosio’s MOD (that’s model-off-duty) look. The supermodel kept it low-key in a simple white tank, denim cutoffs, a flannel tied effortlessly around her waist, chunky combat boots, and a luxe Louis Vuitton bucket bag.
August 16, 2017
3. katie stevens
Katie Stevens visited Extra at Universal Studios Hollywood, wearing an ultra-flattering jumpsuit with floral motifs and a breezy, wide leg silhouette. The The Bold Type star kept the look simple with just a pair of hoop earrings and black, pointed toe pumps.
August 16, 2017
4. EMMA WILLIS
Emma Willis stunned in this Victoria Beckham ensemble, featuring high rise trousers with emerald green contrast trim and a matching breezy top. The English television presenter kept the look clean and simple by going sans jewelry except for one metallic bangle.
August 16, 2017
5. TIFFANY HADDISH
Tiffany Haddish visited the The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, wearing a flirty, long sleeve Sandro dress with a zipper collar. She paired the dress with perfectly matching red strappy sandals, a top handle bag, and hoop earrings.
