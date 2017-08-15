Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 15, 2017
1. MANDY MOORE
Mandy Moore stunned as a lady in red at the FYC Panel Event for 20th Century Fox and NBC's This Is Us. The star wore a bright, long sleeve gown with sheer details and a ribbon tied around the waist. She kept it classic in a pair of drop earrings by Irene Neuwirth, a statement-making clutch, and nude pumps by Santoni.
-
August 15, 2017
2. LILY COLLINS
Lily Collins stepped out in Los Angeles, looking like a summer daydream. The The Last Tycoon star wore a charming cold shoulder floral dress by Rachel Zoe Collection, teamed with neutral accessories and oversized sunglasses.
-
August 15, 2017
3. SHAY MITCHELL
Pretty Little Liars alum Shay Mitchell also stepped out in LA, wearing a summer-ready ensemble. Mitchell kept it cool and classic in a smocked top paired with high rise trousers, a black and gold belt, sandals, and a matching gold chain handbag.
-
August 15, 2017
4. Katherine McNamara
Katherine McNamara made the case for sky high leather boots in the summer while out in New York City. The Shadowhunters star kept the look casual with an oversized shirt dress, a leather crossbody, and mirrored sunglasses.
-
August 15, 2017
5. Brigette Lundy-Paine
Actress Brigette Lundy-Paine gave us street style inspo when she stepped out in this city girl-approved look: a white scalloped tank, black raw hem denim, and leather ankle booties.
