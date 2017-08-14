Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 14, 2017
1. ZENDAYA
Zendaya revived the PJ trend when she arrived to the 2017 Teen Choice Awards in this glimmering sequin striped ensemble that very well could pass as a luxe pajama set. The Spider-Man: Homecoming star kept the look laidback and simple with just a pair of neon yellow strappy heels.
August 14, 2017
2. Victoria Justice
Victoria Justice also wore a killer look to the 2017 Teen Choice Awards. The actress rocked an all white everything look that included an asymmetrical crop top, high rise pleated trousers, satin platform sandals by Stuart Weitzman, a matching Edie Parker clutch, John Hardy jewelry, and a gold and white daisy belt to pull it all together.
August 14, 2017
3. Vanessa Hudgens
We can’t get over Vanessa Hudgens’ Teen Choice Awards look. The Powerless actress proved more is more in this purple metallic ensemble made up of a shimmering high neck top, cropped flare trousers (note the statement belt and matching kneecap pins), a Giuseppe Zanotti clutch, and strappy black sandals also by Giuseppe Zanotti. Oh, and don’t forget the matching lipgloss.
August 14, 2017
4. LUCY HALE
We’re in love with Lucy Hale’s Technicolor mini for the 2017 Teen Choice Awards. The Pretty Little Liars alum wore a crystal-embellished cutout mini dress (heavy on the luxe textures) with matching metallic jewelry and silver strappy sandals.
August 14, 2017
5. CHRISSY TEIGEN
Chrissy Teigen successfully demoed how to transition into fall with this summer-friendly outfit: an off-the-shoulder top with flared sleeves, high rise trousers, gold hoop earrings, and an of-the-moment straw bag.
