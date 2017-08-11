Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 11, 2017
1. MILLIE BOBBY BROWN
Just when you thought Millie Bobby Brown couldn’t get any cooler, she does. While out in New York City, the Stranger Things star wore the chicest short suit offset with edgy combat boots. A printed blouse (shop a similar look here)—note: collar popped—and statement-making sunglasses by Chrome Hearts finished the winning look.
2. CELINE DION
You’ve gotta hand it to Celine Dion and her fearless approach to fashion. The icon stepped out into a confetti shower (naturally) wearing a seriously oversized trench coat and matching wide leg trousers. Dion kept the rest of the look minimalist with a crisp button down, monochromatic sandals, and simple jewelry.
3. Amanda Steele
Amanda Steele, once again, stunned with her major cool girl vibes—this time at the INTERMIX x A.L.C. ‘On Duty’ launch. The YouTube star kept it rocker-chic in leather lace-up boots, high rise khaki trousers, a white bodysuit, an of-the-moment cap, and a heavy metal handbag.
4. NAOMI WATTS
Naomi Watts showed us her best ultra-femme in this monochromatic look: a crystal-embellished white dress with a pleated skirt, a matching white leather handbag, darling ankle-strap heels, and pink marble Victoria Beckham sunglasses.
5. draya michele
Draya Michele turned heads at Maybelline’s Los Angeles Influencer Launch Event in this red hot, plunging jumpsuit. Michele scaled back on accessories, topping off the look with just a pair of glimmering gold hoop earrings.
