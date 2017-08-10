Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 10, 2017
1. Kris Jenner
Kris Jenner turned on the glam for Melanie Griffiths’s 60th birthday dinner (but not like it’s ever off). Jenner kept it luxe and sexy in a midnight blue satin slip with a printed light coat draped over her shoulders. Mixed metal jewelry, a mini Gucci bag, and strappy sandals finished her night out look.
August 10, 2017
2. Brie Larson
Brie Larson gave us old Hollywood glamor while out in New York City, wearing an ultra-flattering black dress with a blush slip underneath. The Academy Award winning actress kept it elegant with an accordion handbag and Christian Louboutins.
August 10, 2017
3. EMMA GREENWELL
Add this look to your folder of summer street style inspo. Emma Greenwell arrived to the New York screening of The Glass Castle in a yellow gingham bustier, high rise white jeans, whimsical yellow sandals, and a green straw bag.
August 10, 2017
4. EVA LONGORIA
Eva Longoria stepped out in New York City, looking like a summer daydream in a flowy cool gray wrap dress, nude sandals, and a matching quilted handbag.
August 10, 2017
5. Shanina Shaik
Shanina Shaik arrived at the David Jones Spring/Summer 2017 Collection launch, wearing a plunging suit jacket dress with opulent embroidery and a waist-flattering sash. The model kept the accessories simple but luxe, going for a sparkling handbag and classic Louboutin pumps.
