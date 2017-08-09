Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 9, 2017
1. JAMIE CHUNG
Jamie Chung remixed the classic LBD at the FOX 2017 Summer TCA Tour by going for an off-the-shoulder long sleeve mini with feminine ruffles along the sleeves and neckline. The actress kept the look monochromatic with strappy black sandals and a black and white top handle bag by Heirloom.
-
August 9, 2017
2. VANESSA HUDGENS
Vanessa Hudgens also attended the FOX 2017 Summer TCA Tour, wearing a dreamy Georges Chakra Couture cocktail dress with floral embellishments and sheer flutter sleeves. The Powerless star finished the look with a pair of metallic sandals.
-
August 9, 2017
3. RITA ORA
Rita Ora brought on the major va-va-voom at the Variety Power of Young Hollywood event at TAO Hollywood. The singer simmered in an all black satin everything look featuring a bustier and wide leg trousers (shop a similar look here). Metallic silver jewelry and platform Giuseppe Zanotti sandals finished the winning look.
-
August 9, 2017
4. ZENDAYA
All eyes were on Zendaya at the Variety Power of Young Hollywood event where she showed up in a sparkling pink ombré Vivetta pantsuit, looking like a Barbie Dream House disco ball personified. Zendaya completed the ultra-chic look with toned down nude sandals by Ruthie Davis.
-
August 9, 2017
5. EMMA ROBERTS
Emma Roberts gave us last minute summer inspo in this charming ensemble: a matching striped knit set, orange mules, and an on-trend straw tote.
August 9, 20171 of 5
JAMIE CHUNG
Jamie Chung remixed the classic LBD at the FOX 2017 Summer TCA Tour by going for an off-the-shoulder long sleeve mini with feminine ruffles along the sleeves and neckline. The actress kept the look monochromatic with strappy black sandals and a black and white top handle bag by Heirloom.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM