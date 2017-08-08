Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 8, 2017
1. Kiersey Clemens
Kiersey Clemons proved more is more in this maximalist floral print dress by Emanuel Ungaro while at the premiere of The Only Living Boy. The actress wore her plunging high-low dress with a matching choker, David Yurman jewelry, and sky-high platform sandals by Giuseppe Zanotti.
-
August 8, 2017
2. Kate Beckinsale
Kate Beckinsale attended the The Only Living Boy premiere after party looking like a haute couture fairy princess thanks to her ombré tulle gown. A pair of strappy pink suede Giuseppe Zanotti sandals finished the look.
-
August 8, 2017
3. Hailey Baldwin
Hailey Baldwin arrived at the Carpool Karaoke: The Series on Apple Music Launch Party in a boy-borrowed green striped suit. The model femmed up the look with a crop top and simmering smolder.
-
August 8, 2017
4. Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers in a glittering body skimming dress. The model paired the ultra-flattering dress with lace-up sandals and oversized hoop earrings.
-
August 8, 2017
5. Rita Ora
Rita Ora braved the New York City rain in this matching set: a plaid moto jacket with heavy metal detailing, a coordinating mini skirt, black leather sneakers, and oversized tinted sunglasses.
August 8, 20171 of 5
Kiersey Clemens
Kiersey Clemons proved more is more in this maximalist floral print dress by Emanuel Ungaro while at the premiere of The Only Living Boy. The actress wore her plunging high-low dress with a matching choker, David Yurman jewelry, and sky-high platform sandals by Giuseppe Zanotti.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM