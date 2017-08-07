Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 7, 2017
1. Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts attended the Domino x American Express Platinum event in the chicest LBD by Alice McCall. The actress wore a knit zip-up mini dress with white contrast trim and scaled back on accessories in favor of just a pair of minimalist strappy sandals.
-
August 7, 2017
2. LEA MICHELE
Lea Michele channeled ‘90s supermodeldom at the 2017 Summer TCA Tour Disney ABC Television Group in this bombshell look: a strapless, body-skimming dress with an embellished sheer skirt, strappy sandals, and an assortment of rings.
-
August 7, 2017
3. YARA SHAHIDI
We’re in love with Yara Shahidi’s Elie Saab look for the Black Girls Rock! red carpet. The Blackish star wore a long sleeve glitter knit dress with a charming necktie, sheer paneling, and whimsical frills. Shahidi completed the look with purple leather handbag and metallic pumps.
-
August 7, 2017
4. Erika Christensen
Erika Christensen also attended the 2017 Summer TCA Tour, wearing an eye-catching look. The actress wore a bright red off-the-shoulder jumpsuit with flared sleeves and seemingly sheer lace detailing. A pair of black heels was all she needed to complete the look.
-
August 7, 2017
5. Annabelle Mandeng
Annabelle Mandeng was radiant at Remus Lightstyle Night in Spain, wearing a summery gown with an eye-catching orange ribbon around her waist. A neutral clutch and a gold metallic cuff finished the actress's look.
