August 4, 2017
1. JENNA DEWAN TATUM
Jenna Dewan Tatum was an absolute stunner at the premiere of Amazon’s Comrade Detective, wearing a fuschia off-the-shoulder dress with major feathered frills. Dewan Tatum stuck to classic accessories, such as a pair of simple black pumps.
August 4, 2017
2. HAILEY BALDWIN
We’re loving Hailey Baldwin’s night out look for Karlie Kloss's 25th birthday party. The model upped the ante on the ‘90s slip dress by going for one by Milly with an asymmetrical hem and a peekaboo slash. She finished the look with a pair of black sock heels and a red leather Supreme crossbody for a pop of color.
August 4, 2017
3. LIU WEN
Liu Wen visited her wax figure at the Beijing Madame Tussaud’s Wax Museum while wearing a gorgeous long sleeve midi dress with sheer paneling and split sleeves. The model kept her accessories minimalist by going for an assortment of mixed metal jewelry and simple strappy heels.
August 4, 2017
4. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS
Tracee Ellis Ross went ultra-chic in this all white everything ensemble for the Hanes x karla launch party: a sleeveless crop by Hanes x karla, a lace and ruffled A-line skirt, and a clean pair of white stilettos.
August 4, 2017
5. JESSICA ALBA
Jessica Alba stepped out looking like a summer daydream in a Tanya Taylor pink cold shoulder dress, navy blue suede sandals, gold hoop earrings, and a denim chambray.
