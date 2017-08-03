Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 3, 2017
1. cara delevingne
We can’t stop staring at Cara Delevingne’s look for the Mexico City premiere of her latest film Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets. And who can blame us? The star wore a metallic see-through dress with slightly futuristic paneling and starry glitter sandals to match.
-
August 3, 2017
2. OLIVIA CULPO
Olivia Culpo wore the chicest summer ensemble to the Maison St-Germain LA Debut hosted by Lily Kwong. Culpo kept it cool and simple in a Jacquemus shirt dress with voluminous sleeves and Dior slingbacks.
-
August 3, 2017
3. Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian stepped out in Los Angeles in a full on glitter ensemble. She kept it luxe in sky high baby pink heels and retro-inspired shades.
-
August 3, 2017
4. CHEALSEA HANDLER
Chelsea Handler was a stunner at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s Grants Banquet, wearing a gorgeous black dress with sheer sleeves and rainbow metallic embellishments. A pair of burgundy velvet heels was all she needed to finish the look.
-
August 3, 2017
5. DITA VON TEESE
Dita von Teese also attended the Maison St-Germain LA Debut in a bombshell look: a black tulle gown with romantic red ribbon detailing and oversized floral appliqué.
August 3, 20171 of 5
cara delevingne
We can’t stop staring at Cara Delevingne’s look for the Mexico City premiere of her latest film Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets. And who can blame us? The star wore a metallic see-through dress with slightly futuristic paneling and starry glitter sandals to match.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM