Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 2, 2017
1. KENDALL JENNER
Kendall Jenner gave us major street style inspo when she stepped out for some thrift shopping in a flirty Zimmermann dress with frills galore. The model dressed it down with a pair of slouchy suede boots and tiny sunglasses the model squad can’t get enough of.
-
August 2, 2017
2. JENNA DEWAN TATUM
We’re in love with Jenna Dewan Tatum’s look: a highlighter yellow dress with contrasting black floral appliqué and a sheer checkered skirt. The actress kept it simple with ankle strap heels (shop a similar style here) and a beige leather carryall.
-
August 2, 2017
3. JORDANA BREWSTER
Jordana Brewster took her son Julian Foster-Brewster to Amazon Studios’ premiere for Lost in Oz in the chicest ensemble: a matching muted orange set by Victoria Beckham with black sandals, a matching clutch, and gold John Hardy jewelry to top it off.
-
August 2, 2017
4. Sonequa Martin-Green
Sonequa Martin-Green wowed at CBS Television Studios’ Summer Soiree in a white dress with whimsical illustrations and thick straps. The The Walking Dead star scaled back on accessories, opting for just a pair of nude platform pumps.
-
August 2, 2017
5. DEBBY RYAN
Debby Ryan also attended CBS Television Studios’ Summer Soiree in a super-chic look. The actress wore a boy-borrowed suit featuring a plunging top and high waisted trousers with split hems. Ryan completed the look with unexpected accessories: platform sandals and a tiny satin clutch.
August 2, 20171 of 5
KENDALL JENNER
Kendall Jenner gave us major street style inspo when she stepped out for some thrift shopping in a flirty Zimmermann dress with frills galore. The model dressed it down with a pair of slouchy suede boots and tiny sunglasses the model squad can’t get enough of.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM