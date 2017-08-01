Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 1, 2017
1. Celine Dion
Celine Dion can’t stop, won’t stop with the jaw-dropping street style looks. The iconic singer stepped out in a stunning lingerie-inspired gown with a risqué corset bodice and floral embroidered tulle. A pair of cat eye sunglasses and caged heels finished the loo
-
August 1, 2017
2. KRYSTEN RITTER
We can’t get over Krysten Ritter in this bombshell look. The The Defenders star had jaws dropping in an asymmetrical red gown featuring a side cutout. The actress scaled back on accessories, opting for just a pair of black heels and a statement ring.
-
August 1, 2017
3. NICOLE KIDMAN
Nicole Kidman = actual fairy princess at the Top of the Lake: China Girl Australian premiere in a stunning, crystal-embellished Zuhair Murad gown complete with a glimmering gold belt. A pair of matching gold heels completed her look.
-
August 1, 2017
4. JESSICA BIEL
Jessica Biel arrived to the premiere of her new series The Sinner looking like a Technicolor daydream. The star wore an Elie Saab halter neck dress with velvet trim, a black belt, and strappy black heels to match.
-
August 1, 2017
5. NICKY HILTON
Nicky Hilton gave us major summer date night inspo in this ensemble: a charming cherry-printed dress with a contrasting black trim, a quilted Chanel bag, and red stilettos.
