Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 31, 2017
1. GIGI HADID
Gigi Hadid announced her Stars Wars fangirl status via a vintage tee (complete with Death Star imagery). The model dressed her graphic tee up with a fitted pair of bright red flared trousers and matching suede slides. A mini top handle bag and seriously oversized sunglasses completed the look.
-
July 31, 2017
2. Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner took us back to the early ‘90s in this matching Private Privacy set: a striped zip-up anorak and high waisted shorts complete with a white nylon belt. The model kept it comfy in white sneakers and her favorite oval sunglasses.
-
July 31, 2017
3. BELLA HADID
Bella Hadid stepped out in New York City in the chicest low-key look: a white baby tee paired with wide leg trousers, dad sneakers, a nylon strap crossbody, narrow sunglasses, and gold hoops earrings.
-
July 31, 2017
4. CHANEL IMAN
Chanel Iman never fails to stun, and last weekend’s Velocity Black party in Mykonos, Greece was no exception. The model went glam in a sheer Alice McCall two-piece with allover daisy embroidery and a darling halter top neckline. A pair of strappy sandals and gold jewelry topped off the winning look.
-
July 31, 2017
5. PAMELA ANDERSON
Pamela Anderson attended London Film and Comic Con looking like the ultimate babe in a charming pink floral dress. She kept it simple with just a handheld clutch and nude stilettos.
July 31, 20171 of 5
GIGI HADID
Gigi Hadid announced her Stars Wars fangirl status via a vintage tee (complete with Death Star imagery). The model dressed her graphic tee up with a fitted pair of bright red flared trousers and matching suede slides. A mini top handle bag and seriously oversized sunglasses completed the look.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM