Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 28, 2017
1. Olivia Culpo
Olivia Culpo channeled her inner dancing lady emoji while out in Long Island City, wearing a killer all red everything ensemble: a plunging Magda Butrym dress with asymmetrical sleeves, a matching scarf, and thigh-high pointed toe boots.
-
July 28, 2017
2. Lily Collins
Lily Collins was an absolute stunner in Reem Acra at the premiere of her new Amazon Prime drama series The Last Tycoon. The star paired her strapless top with a pink and red pleated skirt and matching red stilettos. A Djua diamond ear cuff and Maxior morganite ring completed the look.
-
July 28, 2017
3. Hailey Baldwin
Hailey Baldwin hosted Drop the Mic at the TCA turner Summer Press Tour 2017 while giving us major cool girl vibes in a Jonathan Simkhai look. The model teamed the silk one shoulder jumpsuit with platform heels and her favorite Jennifer Fisher hoop earrings.
-
July 28, 2017
4. Ashley Madekwe
Ashley Madekwe also attended the The Last Tycoon premiere. The actress wore a gorgeous blue suit with crystal-embellished buttons, a metal chain bag, oversized hoop earrings, and silver sandals (shop similar here).
-
July 28, 2017
5. Bailee Madison
Bailee Madison = an angel while at the 2017 Summer TCA Tour, wearing a white frock with a charming neck tie and tiers of tulle. The actress kept the accessories at a minimum, completing the look with just a pair of silver strappy sandals.
