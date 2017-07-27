Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 27, 2017
1. CELINE DION
Our hearts will definitely go on for Celine Dion in this all over gray and white ensemble. The iconic singer stepped out in a floral printed moto-inspired jacket, distressed denim, white stiletto heels, and a gray croc crossbody bag.
-
July 27, 2017
2. GIGI HADID
Gigi Hadid stepped out in the NYC heat wearing not one but two tank tops. The model wore her layered tops with patchwork denim, on-trend white boots by Stella Luna, and a matching white crossbody bag. Oh, and let’s not forget her signature retro-inspired sunglasses.
-
July 27, 2017
3. LILY COLLINS
Lily Collins also stepped out in NYC in a layered look: The The Last Tycoon star paired her Self-Portrait floral frock with a matching jacket and sky-high platform stilettos.
-
July 27, 2017
4. CLAIRE DANES
Claire Danes attended the screening of Brigsby Bear in a whimsically feminine dress with yellow floral embroidery and lace frills galore. Clean white pumps and Eva Fehren jewelry were all she needed to complete the look.
-
July 27, 2017
5. Eiza González
Eiza González stunned at the Mexico City premiere of her film Baby Driver in this super-chic Zuhair Murad ensemble: a matching floral co-ord featuring a plunging neckline and ankle cropped hem.
