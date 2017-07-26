Rihanna is here and she’s absolutely crushing the red carpet. For the Paris premiere of her film Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, RiRi kept it fun and flirty in a jaw-dropping two-piece Prada number complete with beaded tassels and candy-colored feathers galore. Of course, we can’t forget about the accessories—the star loaded it on with shimmering diamond Chopard jewelry, retro-inspired sunglasses by Cutler and Gross, and feathered heels to match.