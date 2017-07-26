Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 26, 2017
1. Rihanna
Rihanna is here and she’s absolutely crushing the red carpet. For the Paris premiere of her film Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, RiRi kept it fun and flirty in a jaw-dropping two-piece Prada number complete with beaded tassels and candy-colored feathers galore. Of course, we can’t forget about the accessories—the star loaded it on with shimmering diamond Chopard jewelry, retro-inspired sunglasses by Cutler and Gross, and feathered heels to match.
July 26, 2017
2. Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne wowed us once again at the Paris premiere of Valerian. The star donned a shimmering Alexandre Vauthier Couture gown with a major plunging neckline and sky-high slit. She kept the accessories simple, going for minimal jewelry and bold Christian Louboutin heels.
July 26, 2017
3. Pauline Hoarau
Pauline Hoarau clearly caught word of the metallic memo for the Paris premiere of Valerian. The model donned a stunning, slinky silver gown (say that five times fast) and paired it with matching silver sandals and sleek jewelry.
July 26, 2017
4. Jada Pinkett Smith
Jada Pinkett Smith gave us movie night inspo when she attended the London screening of Girls Trip in this chic ensemble: an oversized duster coat teamed with high rise trousers and platform heels.
July 26, 2017
5. Alexa Chung
Alexa Chung managed to take a leather mini and make it school girl chic by pairing hers with a relaxed button down and high-shine mary-jane flats—all of which are from the socialite's namesake brand, ALEXACHUNG. Tres chic!
