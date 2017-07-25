Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 25, 2017
1. Cara Delevingne
Count on Cara Delevingne to turn any red carpet into a high fashion runway. While at the London premiere of her latest film Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, Delevingne stunned in a boy-borrowed suit (sans shirt, of course) and jaw-dropping accessories: a black headband, crystal adorned sandals, and a scene-stealing crystal shoulder necklace.
July 25, 2017
2. Rihanna
Rihanna, Queen of Fashion and General Badassery, had our jaws dropping when she arrived at the London premiere of Valerian, wearing a red off-the-shoulder gown with a voluminous skirt. Glimmering Chopard jewelry (including, yes, a watch) completed her show-stopping look.
July 25, 2017
3. Pauline Hoarau
Pauline Hoarau also brought her fashion A game to the London Valerian red (blue) carpet. The model wore a slip dress/tuxedo jacket hybrid complete with a sky-high slit. Simple gold jewelry and a pair of strappy black satin pumps finished the glamorous look.
July 25, 2017
4. Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra is back at it again with the chic summer looks. While out in New York City, Chopra donned a pastel pink romper with flowing sleeves and a keyhole neckline, nude pumps, and on-trend round sunglasses.
July 25, 2017
5. Delilah Hamlin
We’re in love with Delilah Hamlin’s airport look. Harry Hamlin’s daughter went off-duty in highlighter yellow sweatpants, a velvet zip-up hoodie, and all white combat boots. But the real focus is on the standout accessories: a whimsical red crossbody, gray cap, and retro-inspired sunnies.
