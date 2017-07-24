Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 24, 2017
1. cara delevingne
While out in the New York City heat, Cara Delevingne rocked a sateen ensemble featuring an asymmetrical hemmed top with striped cutouts and track pants-inspired trousers. The Valerian star kept it simple with minimal jewelry and a pair of crisp white pumps.
-
July 24, 2017
2. Leighton Meester
Gossip Girl alum Leighton Meester wore the most perfect summer outfit to the Sunglass Hut Made for Summer event over the weekend. The actress wore an asymmetrical sleeve floral frock, strappy Giuseppe Zanotti sandals in a neighboring color, and a pair of hoop earrings.
-
July 24, 2017
3. Jamie Chung
Jamie Chung wowed at Entertainment Weekly’s annual Comic-Con party in a high-sheen suit (sans top) by Marissa Webb. The actress’s champagne ensemble included matching sandals, a mini top handle bag, and metallic drop earrings.
-
July 24, 2017
4. Gal Gadot
Gal Gadot stunned at Comic-Con, wearing a white long sleeved sequinned mini dress. The Wonder Woman star kept it minimalist with just a pair of silver metallic strappy heels and a diamond ear cuff.
-
July 24, 2017
5. Halston Sage
We can’t get over Halston Sage in this body-skimming, off-the-shoulder, cutout dress (say that five times fast). The actress accessorized her Entertainment Weekly Comic-Con party look minimalistic sandals and a black hard case clutch by Edie Parker.
