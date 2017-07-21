Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 21, 2017
1. emily ratajkowski
We’re taking notes on Emily Ratajkowski’s night out look. The model stepped out in a asymmetrical sateen crop with a metal strap and fringe detail. She dressed down the top with black skinnies (note the raw hem around the waist), a top handle bag, and white pointed toe booties.
-
July 21, 2017
2. Olivia Munn
While out in San Diego, Olivia Munn wore the chicest orange suede matching co-ord with western-inspired studs and floral embroidery. The actress kept it sexy in a teeny nude bralette and silver metallic peep toe heels.
-
July 21, 2017
3. Poppy Delevingne
We’re in love with Poppy Delevingne’s look for the Balmain event, celebrating the opening of the house’s first Los Angeles boutique and Beats by Dre collaboration. Delevingne wore a metallic crochet knit dress over just a pair of high rise briefs. She styled the look to perfection with a velvet clutch and burgundy strappy heels.
-
July 21, 2017
4. Kim Kardashian West
Kim Kardashian West also attended the Balmain event, stunning in the tiniest bralette and a nearly-naked crystal skirt. Kardashian West kept went sans accessories, finishing the minimalist look with just a pair of a nude sandals.
-
July 21, 2017
5. Shanina Shaik
Shanina Shaik brought back supermodeldom while at the Bollare x The Cobrasnake Miami Swim Week Opening Party, wearing a sleeveless white tank, leather lace-up miniskirt, and strappy heels.
July 21, 20171 of 5
emily ratajkowski
We’re taking notes on Emily Ratajkowski’s night out look. The model stepped out in a asymmetrical sateen crop with a metal strap and fringe detail. She dressed down the top with black skinnies (note the raw hem around the waist), a top handle bag, and white pointed toe booties.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM