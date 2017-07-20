Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 20, 2017
1. BELLA HADID
Bella Hadid stepped out in the New York City heat in a teeny long-sleeve crop and blue jean skinnies. The model kept it french girl chic with classic accessories—a leather top handle bag, retro sunnies, and a pair of nude slingback heels.
-
July 20, 2017
2. OLIVIA CULPO
Olivia Culpo was the ultimate cool girl while out in Los Angeles, donning a sheer turtleneck, high rise wide leg jeans, peep toe mules (shop a similar style here), and an off-duty cap to top it all off.
-
July 20, 2017
3. CATHERINE DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE
Kate Middleton stunned us when she wore a gorgeous off-the-shoulder gown while at a garden party honoring Queen Elizabeth. The Duchess of Cambridge balanced the frilly gown with a pair of nude strappy sandals.
-
July 20, 2017
4. NATALIA DYER
Stranger Things star Natalia Dyer gave us major vaca vibes when she attended the premiere of Discovery’s Manhunt: Unabomber in a tropical print halter dress with bold black accessories.
-
July 20, 2017
5. GIGI HADID
We’re loving Gigi Hadid’s model-off-duty look: matching electric blue sweats with can’t-miss-it high top sneakers, a studded shoulder bag, and retro Barbie sunglasses.
