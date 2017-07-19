Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 19, 2017
1. Allison Williams
Girls alum Allison Williams gave us her best French girl chic while out in New York City. The actress donned a blue and white bouclé frock with wide sleeves by Rosetta Getty, a black and white bucket bag, and a pair of classic black pumps.
July 19, 2017
2. SOFIA CARSON
Sofia Carson wowed in a David Koma pencil dress with modern button detailing. The star styled her look with just a pair of sky-high platform sandals by Giuseppe Zanotti.
July 19, 2017
3. Gigi Hadid
We’re loving Gigi Hadid’s off-duty look while out shopping in New York City. The model kept it cool and casual in a pair of raw hem denim, a Etro silk button down, a white leather shoulder bag, maroon sunglasses, and leopard print booties.
July 19, 2017
4. Sara Sampaio
Sara Sampaio celebrated Victoria’s Secret’s T-Shirt Bra Collection in this jaw-dropping all-white ensemble: a sleeveless suit jacket worn over a bra, lace-trimmed shorts, and classic white pumps. The Victoria’s Secret Angel topped off the look with layers of metallic chokers.
July 19, 2017
5. Suki Waterhouse
Suki Waterhouse wore the chicest summer-friendly ensemble while out in New York City: a high-sheen dusty pink set, lace-up Diadora sneakers, and retro sunglasses.
