Look of the Day
-
July 18, 2017
1. CATHERINE DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE
Kate Middleton never fails to stun. While at a belated birthday reception for Queen Elizabeth II, the Duchess of Cambridge donned a gorgeous white cocktail dress with abstract contrasting trim and a leaf belt cinched around the waist. She kept the look elegant with pearl jewelry, a black clutch, and matching ankle-strap pumps.
-
July 18, 2017
2. bella hadid
Bella Hadid toughened up her polka dot frock by FRAME with edgy accessories: a heavy metal belt, lace-up combat boots, a Dior shoulder bag, and a pair of retro sunglasses.
-
July 18, 2017
3. Erin Holland
Erin Holland refreshed the LBD by going for a sheer metallic one with ruffled sleeves. The Australian beauty layered the dress over black underpinnings and finished the look with just a pair of simple strappy sandals.
-
July 18, 2017
4. RIHANNA
Rihanna stole the show while on the red carpet for the premiere of Valerian, wearing a pink tulle mini dress with voluminous sleeves and a gigantic tulle train. A pair of knee-high strappy sandals and pink sapphire hoop earrings by Chopard completed the fairytale look.
-
July 18, 2017
5. mandy bork
For the Atomic Blonde premiere, model Mandy Bork kept it cool in a distressed denim mini, blue fringe sandals, and a clear hard case clutch.
