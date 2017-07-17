Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 17, 2017
1. EMILY RATAJKOWSKI
Emily Ratajkowski demoed how to wear a corset when at the Adidas and the Manchester United Squad event at DREAM Hollywood. The model paired her sexy lace-up Brock Collection top with wide leg Brock Collection trousers and completed the look with this summer’s must-have accessories: a straw bag by Carolina Santo Domingo and a pair of nude sandals.
-
July 17, 2017
2. DAISY RIDLEY
We’re in love with Daisy Ridley’s black and white ensemble at the Ultimate Disney Fan Event. The Star Wars: The Force Awakens star wore an elegant off-the-shoulder top with a sweetheart neckline and bell sleeves by Lela Rose, cropped trousers also by Lela Rose, and whimsical sandals with eye motifs by Pierre Hardy.
-
July 17, 2017
3. VICTORIA JUSTICE
We can’t get over Victoria Justice as the Celebrity Experience event at the Hilton Universal Hotel, wearing an asymmetrical sleeve top and striped wide leg trousers by alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet. The actress went sans accessories, opting to stun with just a bold red lip.
-
July 17, 2017
4. PIPPA MIDDLETON
Pippa Middleton gave us major summer street style inspo when she stepped out in a darling floral tiered dress. The Duchess of Cambridge’s younger sister styled the charming frock with a bright green crossbody bag, platform sandals, and tortoiseshell sunglasses.
-
July 17, 2017
5. LAVERNE COX
Laverne Cox showed us how to make a long white dress non bridal when she arrived at the LGBT Film Festival, wearing a body-skimming dress with a slashed skirt and offbeat cutouts. The actress finished the look with a pair of studded pumps.
