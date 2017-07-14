Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 14, 2017
1. DUA LIPA
Dua Lipa brought out her inner glam goth for the world premiere of Dunkirk. The singer stunned in a black long sleeve Ulyana Sergeenko gown with metallic detailing and a lingerie-inspired bodice. A silver necklace and a neon green statement clutch were all she needed to complete the look.
July 14, 2017
2. KELLY ROWLAND
Kelly Rowland radiated at the premiere of Girls Trip, layering lingerie under an ultra-chic knit skirt. Rowland kept it modern in layers of delicate gold necklaces, a Kendra Scott bracelet, gigantic hoop earrings, and a pair of Tamara Mellon heels with “floating straps.”
July 14, 2017
3. YARA SHAHIDI
Yara Shahidi’s Girls Trip premiere look was all about the accessories. The actress rocked a matching khaki set, black snakeskin heels, chunky gold hoops, and geek-chic glasses.
July 14, 2017
4. Clara Paget
We’re in love with Clara Paget’s rainbow gown at the Dunkirk premiere. The actress styled the winning dress with simple accessories: a skinny black choker and sky-high platform sandals.
July 14, 2017
5. Queen Letizia of Spain
Queen Letizia of Spain never fails to stun. The Queen stepped out in this perfectly tailored ensemble: a pastel blue skirt with floral embroidery paired with a matching navy blue blouse. A skinny belt, satin clutch, strappy heels, and turquoise earrings finished the look.
