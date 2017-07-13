Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 13, 2017
1. MICHELLE OBAMA
Michelle Obama stunned at the 2017 ESPY Awards, wearing a figure-skimming LBD with an alternative neckline. Obama kept it classic yet modern with Jennifer Fisher statement earrings, stacked Hearts on Fire diamond rings, and strappy black pumps.
-
July 13, 2017
2. LILY JAMES
Lily James took the plunge at the Australian premiere of Baby Driver, wearing a white coat dress with a gleaming diamond belt and frills galore. The actress kept it sweet in a pair of strappy heels adorned with tiny bows.
-
July 13, 2017
3. Sarah Staudinger
Designer Sarah Staudinger wore the chicest summer outfit to the Chanel dinner with Lucia Pica. Staudinger kept it cool in pastels, pairing wide leg trousers with a tiny crop top and an open Chanel knit over top. Whimsical accessories topped off the look.
-
July 13, 2017
4. ELIZABETH OLSEN
Elizabeth Olsen was the ultimate dream girl in a suit jacket-romper hybrid. The actress completed her look with a pair of stunning black pumps featuring a shimmering crystal-embellished heel.
-
July 13, 2017
5. MYLEENE KLASS
Myleene Klass arrived at the Syco summer party wearing a gorgeous body-hugging dress with allover floral lace and contrasting black trim. The singer accessorized with gold jewelry and a pair of yellow pumps for a pop of color.
