Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 12, 2017
1. Victoria Justice
Victoria Justice attended the grand opening of the Highlight Room in this positively electric ensemble: a neon yellow blouse with a flowing necktie, a high shine metallic mini skirt, gigantic hoop earrings, and a pair of gold sandals to top it all off.
-
July 12, 2017
2. JAIME KING
Jaime King also celebrated the grand opening of the Highlight Room, wearing a rouge velvet dress with a flattering waist tie by alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet. The actress kept it low-key glam in a pair of pointed toe flats and chandelier earrings.
-
July 12, 2017
3. Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra was spotted filming Isn’t It Romantic in Central Park, looking like a dream. The actress wore a breezy cutout shoulder dress with feminine ruffles and a flattering waist tie. A pair of simple nude sandals and round metal rim sunglasses completed the daytime look.
-
July 12, 2017
4. Jordana Brewster
Jordana Brewster’s stunned at the grand opening of the Highlight Room, wearing a flowing satin top with asymmetrical sleeves, black skinnies by J Brand, offbeat strappy sandals by Nicholas Kirkwood, John Hardy diamond and gold jewelry, and a black clutch.
-
July 12, 2017
5. Angie Harmon
Angie Harmon arrived to the 3rd Annual Sports Humanitarian of the Year Awards, wearing a gorgeous sateen dress featuring a charming waist tie and cutout bodice by Milly. The actress kept it simple with classic white pumps and a blue and gold clutch.
