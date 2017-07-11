Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 11, 2017
1. Rita Ora
Rita Ora attended a Cartier event in a jaw dropping rouge gown with off-the-shoulder sleeves, thigh high slit, and major va-va-voom factor. The singer kept the accessories simple, going sans jewelry and opting for just a pair of crystal-embellished pumps.
-
July 11, 2017
2. Miranda Kerr
Miranda Kerr radiated at the Yuri Takano Aesthetic Clinic 40th anniversary press conference, wearing a stunning Tadashi Shoji gown with an open back, lace insets, and allover floral print.
-
July 11, 2017
3. Regina Hall
Regina Hall demoed how to wear a gold sequin skirt when she appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, pairing the high waisted skirt with a breezy white top, silver metallic sandals, and delicate gold jewelry to match.
-
July 11, 2017
4. Gemma Arterton
Gemma Arterton wore a darling brocade shift dress with colorful floral appliqué. The British film star kept the accessories simple but bold by going for a pair of red strappy sandals and offbeat gold hoop earrings.
-
July 11, 2017
5. Ellie Goulding
Ellie Goulding attended Wimbledon, wearing a charming lace number with ruffle sleeves and floral embroidery. The singer kept it classic with black accessories.
